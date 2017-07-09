COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Rocky Flats - Colorado's Nuclear Shadow, Monday Night At 10 (Watch Preview)

Levi Tillemann Announces Candidacy For 6th Congressional District

July 9, 2017 11:32 PM
Filed Under: Aurora, Colorado Politics, David Aarestad, Jason Crow, Levi Tillemann, Mike Coffman, Nancy Dick

Aurora, Colo. (CBS4) – A new candidate has his sights set on Republican Representative Mike Coffman’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Democrat Levi Tillemann announced his bid on Sunday to a diverse crowd during a launch party at Magenagna Grocery, an Ethiopian restaurant in Aurora.

levi tillemann from his camp 1 Levi Tillemann Announces Candidacy For 6th Congressional District

(credit: Levi For Colorado)

Tillemann, a tech industry entrepreneur and former Obama Administration official, has deep roots in Colorado politics. His grandmother Nancy Dick was Colorado’s first female Lieutenant Governor. She introduced Tillemann at the campaign kick-off, which was streamed live on Facebook.

 

Other speakers included State Senator Paula Sandoval, businessman Ben Tessema, and Dr. Amen Sergew, all of whom are backing Tillemann.

It’s not the first time Democrats have tried to unseat five-term Representative Mike Coffman.

His spot in 6th Congressional District, which encompasses Aurora, was closely contested during the last election by Colorado Democratic Party Chair Morgan Carroll, who ultimately lost by a roughly 9% margin.

Several other candidates are also in the running, including U.S. Army veteran Jason Crow, and Aurora attorney David Aarestad.

