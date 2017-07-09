Levi Tillemann Announces Candidacy For 6th Congressional District

Aurora, Colo. (CBS4) – A new candidate has his sights set on Republican Representative Mike Coffman’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Democrat Levi Tillemann announced his bid on Sunday to a diverse crowd during a launch party at Magenagna Grocery, an Ethiopian restaurant in Aurora.
Tillemann, a tech industry entrepreneur and former Obama Administration official, has deep roots in Colorado politics. His grandmother Nancy Dick was Colorado’s first female Lieutenant Governor. She introduced Tillemann at the campaign kick-off, which was streamed live on Facebook.
Other speakers included State Senator Paula Sandoval, businessman Ben Tessema, and Dr. Amen Sergew, all of whom are backing Tillemann.
It’s not the first time Democrats have tried to unseat five-term Representative Mike Coffman.
His spot in 6th Congressional District, which encompasses Aurora, was closely contested during the last election by Colorado Democratic Party Chair Morgan Carroll, who ultimately lost by a roughly 9% margin.
Several other candidates are also in the running, including U.S. Army veteran Jason Crow, and Aurora attorney David Aarestad.