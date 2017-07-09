Latest Forecast: High Pressure Heat To Finish Weekend

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – A large ridge of high pressure is expanding from the southwest all the way to the Great Lakes. The ridge is centered smack dab over the Four Corners area. This high will slowly be transitioning eastward bringing in hotter temperatures and drier air into the region through Tuesday.

Denver’s record high for Sunday is 98 degrees and the forecast high is 96. So it will be a close one. There is a slight chance for isolated storms Sunday in the mountains and foothills. At this point it doesn’t look like any of those will hold together over the Denver metro area and eastern Colorado. So most of us will stay dry to finish out the weekend.

There are signs that the North American Monsoon may begin to get going for Colorado in the middle of the week ahead. This is an annual reversal of the wind flow pattern that can bring up more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, Mexico and the Gulf of California. Typically, this pattern can show up in the central Rockies in mid to late July on average. Arizona and the Southwest part of the nation have already seen some of this monsoon moisture begin to bubble up.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.