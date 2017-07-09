Search Underway For Fisherman Who Went Into Lake Pueblo

COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Rocky Flats - Colorado's Nuclear Shadow, Monday Night At 10 (Watch Preview)

July 9, 2017 2:09 PM
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Search and rescue crews scoured the Lake Pueblo State Wildlife Area for a missing fisherman on Sunday.

Rangers tell CBS4’s sister station in Colorado Springs, 11 News, that a carp pulled the 65-year-old fisherman’s pole into the water. He went after it, but never came out of the water.

The call for help came in around 7:15 a.m.

The search is taking place several miles west of the North Shore Marina, where water levels are as much as 30-60 feet deep.

Rangers brought in high-powered sonar from Denver to assist with the search. Flight for Life did a flyover of the area, hoping to see signs of the fisherman, but didn’t find anything.

Divers also came up empty handed on their first try.

