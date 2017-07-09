Police Search For Suspects In Deadly Shooting At 7-Eleven

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for suspects after a man was found dead at Colfax Avenue and Grant Street early Sunday morning.
Police say the victim, Justin Slyter, 39, was shot outside the 7-Eleven just after midnight.
Investigators have released pictures of two men they believe were involved in the shooting.
The men sped away from the scene in a white, four-door sedan, possibly a Chrysler Cirrus.
Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.