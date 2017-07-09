Family Says Goodbye To Murdered Teen, Believed To Be Domestic Violence Victim

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A family is saying goodbye to a young woman, murdered, believed to be a victim of domestic violence.
Ally Raber‘s funeral was Sunday. She was found strangled to death inside a Knight’s Inn motel room just one day after she checked in with her boyfriend Arturo Garcia.
Police told CBS4 they believed Garcia strangled Raber before running from the scene. Police were not able to locate him.
Anyone who sees Garcia is urged to call police.
On Saturday, friends gathered for a memorial to remember the recent high school graduate.
The family has set up a fundraising page. Proceeds are expected to be donated to a local women’s shelter.
Additional Resources
Visit a special page on youcaring.com support Celebrating Ally Raber.