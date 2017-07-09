COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Rocky Flats - Colorado's Nuclear Shadow, Monday Night At 10 (Watch Preview)

Family Says Goodbye To Murdered Teen, Believed To Be Domestic Violence Victim

July 9, 2017 9:50 PM
Filed Under: Ally Raber, Arturo Garcia, Aurora, Domestic Violence, Knights Inn Motel

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A family is saying goodbye to a young woman, murdered, believed to be a victim of domestic violence.

Ally Raber‘s funeral was Sunday. She was found strangled to death inside a Knight’s Inn motel room just one day after she checked in with her boyfriend Arturo Garcia.

aurora homicide pkg frame 357 Family Says Goodbye To Murdered Teen, Believed To Be Domestic Violence Victim

Ally Raber (credit: Facebook)

Police told CBS4 they believed Garcia strangled Raber before running from the scene. Police were not able to locate him.

arturo garcia Family Says Goodbye To Murdered Teen, Believed To Be Domestic Violence Victim

Arturo Garcia (credit: Aurora Police)

Anyone who sees Garcia is urged to call police.

On Saturday, friends gathered for a memorial to remember the recent high school graduate.

The family has set up a fundraising page. Proceeds are expected to be donated to a local women’s shelter.

Additional Resources

Visit a special page on youcaring.com support Celebrating Ally Raber.

