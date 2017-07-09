COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Rocky Flats - Colorado's Nuclear Shadow, Monday Night At 10 (Watch Preview)

Some One Way Streets Become Two Way

July 9, 2017 6:07 PM
DENVER (CBS4)– Some of the busiest one way streets in downtown Denver will be turned into streets that accommodate two way traffic on Monday morning.

Denver Public Works is planning on converting 19th and 20th Avenues between Broadway and Park Avenue West along with Grant and Logan between 18th and 19th. The conversions will happen Monday morning.

one way conversion 5vo frame 205 Some One Way Streets Become Two Way

There will be come lane closures in the area but all the businesses will be open.

denver one way streets map frame 876 Some One Way Streets Become Two Way

Bike lanes will also be added.

one way conversion 5vo frame 496 Some One Way Streets Become Two Way

Public Works says the changes are necessary to keep up with all the changes with residential and commercial development. They also say the conversion will slow traffic.

one way conversion 5vo frame 245 Some One Way Streets Become Two Way

