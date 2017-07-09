Some One Way Streets Become Two Way

DENVER (CBS4)– Some of the busiest one way streets in downtown Denver will be turned into streets that accommodate two way traffic on Monday morning.
Denver Public Works is planning on converting 19th and 20th Avenues between Broadway and Park Avenue West along with Grant and Logan between 18th and 19th. The conversions will happen Monday morning.
There will be come lane closures in the area but all the businesses will be open.
Bike lanes will also be added.
Public Works says the changes are necessary to keep up with all the changes with residential and commercial development. They also say the conversion will slow traffic.