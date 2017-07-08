Officials Warn Coloradans To Be Aware Of Fire Restrictions

By Melissa Garcia

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials are urging Colorado residents and visitors alike to be mindful of growing fire restrictions across the state.

A Stage 1 restriction in some areas, including Bear Creek Lake Park on Morrison Road near C-470, meant that bonfires and smoking were prohibited, among other rules.

The restriction there, however, does not prevent park visitors from using permitted grills.

Krystal Valencia and Mirella Munoz of Federal Heights made sure to put the fire out after grilling up some meat on their picnic lunch at the park.

“We just made some carne asada, some steak,” Valencia said. “We were really cautious about what we were doing.”

“We made sure that the grill is off of course, once we were done cooking,” added Munoz.

With hot and dry weather, fire danger was increasing across the state, and was already very high in some areas.

Large parts of Colorado had been placed under fire restrictions.

Since activities that are banned under a restriction vary from one place to another, officials are urging everyone to “know before you go.”

“Know before you go. Check coemergency.com to check conditions before engaging in any outdoor activities,” said Lawrence Lujan, a spokesman with the U.S. Forest Service. “Right now, the reason for fire restrictions is to protect public health and safety, and to reduce the number of human cause starts.”

LINK: coemergency.com

Saturday, firefighters were battling a growing number of active fires across the state.

“I think it’s really sad because Colorado is really beautiful,” Munoz said. “And for there to be fires spreading like crazy. It’s kinda sad.”

On Sunday, additional firefighters from around the country will fly into Colorado to help battle the blazes.

