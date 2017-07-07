Rescuers Save Woman From St. Vrain River

ALLENSPARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman from Tennessee visiting Rocky Mountain National Park was rescued earlier this week after she slipped and fell into the St. Vrain River.

The accident happened early Wednesday in the Wild Basin area in the park’s southeastern edge close to Allenspark.

The 40-year-old woman slipped on wet rocks and was swept 150 yards downstream. She pulled herself up on a rock and ledge and stayed there until rescuers could reach her.

The woman was taken to the hospital to get checked out and she will be okay.

Park officials sent out a reminder about the dangers of fast-running mountain streams.

“Visitors are reminded to remain back from the banks of streams and rivers. Rocks at streamside and in the stream are often slippery and water beneath them may be deep and will be extremely cold. Provide proper supervision for children at all times, who by nature, tend to be attracted to water. Powerful currents can quickly pull a person underwater,” they wrote.