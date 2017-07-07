Peekaboo Fire Grows To 8,000 Acres

CRAIG, Colo. (CBS4) – The Peekaboo fire in northwestern Colorado is now 8,000 acres in size. It’s burning on burning in a remote, rugged area on federally owned land, about 50 miles west of Craig. It’s currently 5% contained.
Firefighters say thunderstorms in the area have only added to the fire danger. Smoke can be seen for miles, but currently there are no evacuation orders in place. Anyone in the area, however, is warned to use caution.
Crews are building containment lines by hand to protect private property nearby. Three ranches, multiple structures, and the Browns Park National Wildlife Refuge are just a few miles south of the flames. Currently, no structures are threatened, but firefighters are monitoring and patrolling the area.
A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place for any aircraft not involved in firefighting operations.
Updates on the Peekaboo Fire are available via the Incident Information System.