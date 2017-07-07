Peekaboo Fire Grows To 8,000 Acres

July 7, 2017 11:52 AM
Filed Under: Browns Park National Wildlife Refuge, Bureau Of Land Management, Craig, Peekaboo Fire, Wildfires

CRAIG, Colo. (CBS4) – The Peekaboo fire in northwestern Colorado is now 8,000 acres in size. It’s burning on burning in a remote, rugged area on federally owned land, about 50 miles west of Craig. It’s currently 5% contained.

peekaboo fire blm colorado fire 2 Peekaboo Fire Grows To 8,000 Acres

(credit: CBS)

Firefighters say thunderstorms in the area have only added to the fire danger. Smoke can be seen for miles, but currently there are no evacuation orders in place. Anyone in the area, however, is warned to use caution.

peekaboo fire blm bolorado fire Peekaboo Fire Grows To 8,000 Acres

(credit: CBS)

Crews are building containment lines by hand to protect private property nearby. Three ranches, multiple structures, and the Browns Park National Wildlife Refuge are just a few miles south of the flames. Currently, no structures are threatened, but firefighters are monitoring and patrolling the area.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place for any aircraft not involved in firefighting operations.

Updates on the Peekaboo Fire are available via the Incident Information System.

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch