Peak 7 Evacuations Downgraded As Crews Make Progress On Peak 2 Fire

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– The mandatory evacuation order for Peak 7 residents living near the Peak 2 Fire burning between Breckenridge and Frisco has been downgraded to pre-evacuation.
The announcement was made by Summit County officials at a meeting on Friday evening at Summit Middle School in Breckenridge.
The Peak 2 Fire has scorched less than a quarter of a square mile (.65 sq. kilometers) but has forced the evacuation of nearly 500 homes, many of which are pricey ski properties. No houses have burned, and investigators do not know what sparked the blaze that a mountain biker reported Wednesday.
