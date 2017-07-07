Air Attacks Begin On New Fire Near Peak 2 Fire

July 7, 2017 2:36 PM
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Another neighborhood is on pre-evacuation notice after another fire ignited near the Peak 2 Fire burning between Breckenridge and Frisco.

The Baldy Mountain neighborhood was put on pre-evacuation notice after 2 p.m. Friday.

The fire has burned less than half an acre. Smoke is visible southeast of Breckenridge.

The Peak 2 Fire has scorched less than a quarter of a square mile (.65 sq. kilometers) but has forced the evacuation of nearly 500 homes, many of which are pricey ski properties. No houses have burned, and investigators do not know what sparked the blaze that a mountain biker reported Wednesday.

