More Denver Couples Tie The Knot

DENVER (CBS4)– More couples are tying the knot in Denver. The number of marriage licenses is up 12 percent this year over last year at this time.
According to Denver’s Clerk and Recorder’s Office, 3,803 marriage licenses have been handed out so far this year, up 12 percent from 2016.
“If Monday, July 3, was any indication of how Summer will go, we’ll set a new record again this year,” Clerk Debra Johnson said in a statement. “We issued 79 marriage licenses and believe we had more than 65 marriages on Independence Eve.”
Historically, more couples tie the knot in Denver June through September.
“We issued 895 marriage licenses in June – the most so far this year in a single month,” Johnson added. “Our record last year was 980 in August.”
Over the last decade, marriage totals rose an average of six percent annually.
Couples can get down the aisle even faster by booking their appointments online. Couples must apply online for the license before coming to the office.