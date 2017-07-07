Delaware Crew Heads West To Colorado To Help Battle Wildfires

July 7, 2017 3:49 PM
Filed Under: Breckenridge, Delaware Forest Service, Peak 2 Fire, Rocky Mountain, Wildfires

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Forest Service is sending a crew to Colorado to help battle wildfires in the Rocky Mountain region.

Officials say the 20-person crew will leave Saturday on a bus to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where they will join four other teams from the Eastern states before flying to Colorado on Sunday to begin a 14-day assignment.

Delaware’s wildfire crew consists of volunteers and public agency personnel who train in wildland firefighting and are certified by the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch