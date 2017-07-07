Delaware Crew Heads West To Colorado To Help Battle Wildfires

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Forest Service is sending a crew to Colorado to help battle wildfires in the Rocky Mountain region.
Officials say the 20-person crew will leave Saturday on a bus to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where they will join four other teams from the Eastern states before flying to Colorado on Sunday to begin a 14-day assignment.
Delaware’s wildfire crew consists of volunteers and public agency personnel who train in wildland firefighting and are certified by the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.
