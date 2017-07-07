6 Arrested During SWAT Incident

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Six people were arrested during a SWAT situation in Boulder on Friday morning.
SWAT teams were called to the scene near Baseline Road and U.S. 36. on Friday morning.
Police told CBS4 that six people were taken into custody for questioning.
It all started when a parent in another state called 911 to report their child in trouble.
The complex is not part of campus housing for the University of Colorado.
None of those taken into custody have been identified. It’s unclear what charges, if any, they will face.