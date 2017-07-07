6 Arrested During SWAT Incident

July 7, 2017 1:01 PM
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Six people were arrested during a SWAT situation in Boulder on Friday morning.

SWAT teams were called to the scene near Baseline Road and U.S. 36. on Friday morning.

baseline swat incident 12vo frame 200 6 Arrested During SWAT Incident

(credit: CBS)

Police told CBS4 that six people were taken into custody for questioning.

It all started when a parent in another state called 911 to report their child in trouble.

baseline swat incident 12vo frame 37 6 Arrested During SWAT Incident

(credit: CBS)

The complex is not part of campus housing for the University of Colorado.

baseline swat incident 12vo frame 557 6 Arrested During SWAT Incident

(credit: CBS)

None of those taken into custody have been identified. It’s unclear what charges, if any, they will face.

baseline swat incident 12vo frame 371 6 Arrested During SWAT Incident

(credit: CBS)

