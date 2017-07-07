BDT Stage Welcomes Joseph & His Dreamcoat

July 7, 2017 4:58 PM
Filed Under: BDT Stage, Brian Burron, Greg Moody, Jack Barton, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Scott Beyette, Scott Severtson, Tracy Warren, Wayne Kennedy

BOULDER, Colo (CBS4) – Forty years ago, Boulder’s dinner theater opened with “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Now, the BDT Stage is bringing it back in a way you’ve never quite seen before.

LINK: Buy Tickets to “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

“This anniversary production of ‘Joseph’ at BDT Stage is bright, fast, hilarious, beautifully musical, and brilliantly choreographed,” said CBS4 Critic-at-Large Greg Moody.

(credit CBS)

The BDT Stage production is directed by Matthew Peters and choreographed by Peters and Alicia Meyers. The show kicks off and never stops moving with visual twists, turns, and tricks, all along the way, to keep the audience engaged in the very engaging story.

(credit CBS)

Jack Barton leads the cast as Joseph. But there’s plenty of support especially from Tracy Warren, as narrator.

“[Warren] hits notes I didn’t think were possible,” Moody added.

(credit CBS)

The production also features the musical comedy talents of Wayne Kennedy, Scott Beyette, Brian Burron, Scott Severtson, and the children’s choir.

(credit CBS)

“Bottom line, ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ is a big dance party knock out. Don’t miss it!” Moody said.

For tickets to BDT Stage call (303) 449-6000.

