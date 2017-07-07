Street Reopens After Water Main Break

DENVER (CBS4) – Crews repaired a water main break that flooded streets and buildings in Denver’s Lower Highlands neighborhood. The road was reopened Friday after Wednesday’s break.
It’s the second time this year the area’s dealt with an overflow of water from the same broken pipe, which was installed in 1889.
Wednesday’s recent break caused problems in the Department of Agriculture building at West 31st Avenue.
The section of pipe is part of a mile-long section that is slated for replacement later this year.
Denver Water closed 29th Avenue between Umatilla and Zuni while crews worked to fix the 24-inch pipe. Repairs were completed at 2 p.m. Thursday but repairs to the road were not completed until Friday morning.
The same section of pipe ruptured in May 2013.
Denver Water has 3,000 miles of pipe. Engineers are constantly assessing the pipes for structural weakness and damage. This year, more than 15 miles has been designated for replacement.