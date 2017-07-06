Triple Bypass Cycling Race Cancelled Due To Wildfire

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Due to wildfires on the ride route, the Triple Bypass race this year has been canceled.
The race runs through Summit and Eagle Counties. The Peak 2 Fire is burning on the course between Breckenridge and Frisco, and the Gutzler Fire is burning on the course near Kremmling.
The group says in a press release their “paramount concern is the safety of our riders, volunteers, and emergency personnel.”
This year’s Sunday ride meals and hydration will be donated to those fighting the fires.