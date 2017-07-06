Future of New Topgolf Location Unclear After Lawsuit

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Construction on Colorado’s second Topgolf location is on hold after a neighbor successfully sued to stop it.

It’s a major relief for many homeowners in the Thorncreek neighborhood of Thornton, who would have been in new venue’s direct line of sight.

“Take it a mile north or a mile south, somewhere where it’s not right up against people’s homes,” said neighbor Barbara Morey.

Caroline Lopez-Stewart can see the construction site from her front porch.

“We have a gorgeous view in the morning, in the evening, anytime we want to come out… we have the mountains right there,” Lopez-Stewart said.

The massive golf driving range and entertainment venue was given the go ahead by Thornton’s city council last year.

Those plans were put on hold after Lotte Radoor took the city to court over their approval.

“It’s going to be about 612 people, three stories tall, screaming and yelling and cheering from 9:00 in the morning until 2:00 in the morning every day of the year,” Radoor told to CBS4 in February.

Last week, an Adams Couty judge ruled in Radoor’s favor, saying the City of Thornton improperly zoned the facility as a private business, instead of public.

The ruling sends developers back to square one.

“A lot of us went to the hearings and we didn’t make headway at all. And she had the means to do that, and the gumption, and that takes a lot of courage to stand up and put yourself out there,” Morey said.

A spokesperson for Topgolf says they were notified about the decision over the weekend, and are now evaluating their options. They could go back to the City Council with a revised plan, or scrap the Thornton location completely.