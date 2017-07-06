Stolen Service Dog Returned to Colorado Owner

July 6, 2017 9:40 AM
Filed Under: California, Eero Kanerva, Fort Collins, Monterey County, Service Dog, SPCA, Stolen Dog

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A service dog is finally back home with her owner in Fort Collins, after being stolen and taken to California.

4-year-old Susi showed up at the SPCA in Monterey County, California, on Saturday. Her owner Eero Kanerva said she was stolen from a dog park by a woman he’d just met.

stolen foco dog 6pkg frame 210 Stolen Service Dog Returned to Colorado Owner

(credit: CBS)

After doing some digging, Kanerva was able to track down the woman’s general location. Deputies found Susi, and got her on a plane to Denver International Airport.

stolen dog susi21 Stolen Service Dog Returned to Colorado Owner

(credit: CBS)

“When any animal goes missing, it is an incredibly stressful time. And if it’s your service animal, it can be even more so,” said SPCA for Monterey County spokeswoman Beth Brookhouser.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch