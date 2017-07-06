Stolen Service Dog Returned to Colorado Owner

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A service dog is finally back home with her owner in Fort Collins, after being stolen and taken to California.
4-year-old Susi showed up at the SPCA in Monterey County, California, on Saturday. Her owner Eero Kanerva said she was stolen from a dog park by a woman he’d just met.
After doing some digging, Kanerva was able to track down the woman’s general location. Deputies found Susi, and got her on a plane to Denver International Airport.
“When any animal goes missing, it is an incredibly stressful time. And if it’s your service animal, it can be even more so,” said SPCA for Monterey County spokeswoman Beth Brookhouser.