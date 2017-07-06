Water Main Bursts For Second Time This Year

DENVER (CBS4) – Crews are working to repair a water main break that flooded streets and buildings in Denver’s Lower Highlands neighborhood on Wednesday. It’s the second time this year the area’s dealt with an overflow of water from the same broken pipe, which was installed in 1889.
This most recent break caused problems in the Department of Agriculture building at West 31st Avenue. Workers are evaluating the damage, but are not going into detail about its severity.
Kevin Isaacson, who lives nearby, shared pictures and video of the gushing water and buckled streets.
Denver Water says 29th Avenue is closed between Umatilla and Zuni while they work to fix the 24-inch pipe.