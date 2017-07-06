Tourists Must Find New Places To Stay After Peak 2 Fire Evacuations

July 6, 2017 8:13 PM
By Andrea Flores

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Tourists staying in the Peak 7 neighborhood near Breckenridge are putting their vacation plans on hold, 24 hours after they were evacuated for the Peak 2 Fire.

“It kind of broke up a big family vacation for us,” said Doug Vanderheiden, a vacationer in town from Minnesota.

evacuees 6pkg frame 618 Tourists Must Find New Places To Stay After Peak 2 Fire Evacuations

CBS4’s Andrea Flores interviews Doug Vanderheiden (credit: CBS)

He rented a vacation home with a large group, “We cancelled the activities. We’re scrambling trying to find a place to stay. Some have already decided to leave.”

evacuees 6pkg frame 835 Tourists Must Find New Places To Stay After Peak 2 Fire Evacuations

(credit: CBS)

The fire is located between Breckenridge and Frisco about two miles northeast of the Peak 7 neighborhood. It’s burned 84 acres with some spotting to the north and south. There was seven percent containment as of Thursday afternoon.

evacuees 6pkg frame 406 Tourists Must Find New Places To Stay After Peak 2 Fire Evacuations

Smoke from the Peak 2 Fire (credit: CBS)

Vanderheiden says his vacation rental hosts are doing their best to accommodate the unexpected emergency.

“They’re trying to find us a substitute place, but it’s difficult because we have the dog in the back,” said Vanderheiden. “He said there were only nine places in the whole county that would allow dogs and had enough bedrooms for us.”

evacuees 6pkg frame 118 Tourists Must Find New Places To Stay After Peak 2 Fire Evacuations

(credit: CBS)

Caitlyn Corbus has lived in Peak 7 for five years and refused to leave her home despite the mandatory evacuation.

“The fire’s not that close to my house, so I can see it coming over the hill, and when I do, I’ll get out of there,” Corbus said.

evacuees 6pkg frame 1557 Tourists Must Find New Places To Stay After Peak 2 Fire Evacuations

CBS4’s Andrea Flores interviews Peak 7 resident Caitlyn Corbus (credit: CBS)

Corbus says she’ll be ready to go when the time comes.

“I’m packing, getting things together, getting organized, hanging out, and living my normal day,” Corbus said. “[Packed] clothes and toiletries, and I basically packed as if I was going camping for a long time.”

evacuees 6pkg frame 1905 Tourists Must Find New Places To Stay After Peak 2 Fire Evacuations

Peak 7 resident Caitlyn Corbus (credit: CBS)

Sam Matthews, a 35-year resident of Peak 7, is staying with friends while she waits for news.

“We’re hoping for very calm winds and we’re going to keep praying for rain,” Matthews said.

evacuees 6pkg frame 1049 Tourists Must Find New Places To Stay After Peak 2 Fire Evacuations

(credit: CBS)

evacuees 6pkg frame 1079 Tourists Must Find New Places To Stay After Peak 2 Fire Evacuations

(credit: CBS)

Breckenridge, Silver Shekel, Gold Hill, and Farmer’s Korner remain under a pre-evacuation notice.

No word yet on when the Peak 7 evacuation will be lifted. Authorities said the evacuation will remain in place through at least noon on Friday.

evacuees 6pkg frame 2085 Tourists Must Find New Places To Stay After Peak 2 Fire Evacuations

Summit Middle School (credit: CBS)

Members of the public can call 970-668-9730 for more information, beginning at 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

