Tourists Must Find New Places To Stay After Peak 2 Fire Evacuations

By Andrea Flores

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Tourists staying in the Peak 7 neighborhood near Breckenridge are putting their vacation plans on hold, 24 hours after they were evacuated for the Peak 2 Fire.

“It kind of broke up a big family vacation for us,” said Doug Vanderheiden, a vacationer in town from Minnesota.

He rented a vacation home with a large group, “We cancelled the activities. We’re scrambling trying to find a place to stay. Some have already decided to leave.”

The fire is located between Breckenridge and Frisco about two miles northeast of the Peak 7 neighborhood. It’s burned 84 acres with some spotting to the north and south. There was seven percent containment as of Thursday afternoon.

Vanderheiden says his vacation rental hosts are doing their best to accommodate the unexpected emergency.

“They’re trying to find us a substitute place, but it’s difficult because we have the dog in the back,” said Vanderheiden. “He said there were only nine places in the whole county that would allow dogs and had enough bedrooms for us.”

Caitlyn Corbus has lived in Peak 7 for five years and refused to leave her home despite the mandatory evacuation.

“The fire’s not that close to my house, so I can see it coming over the hill, and when I do, I’ll get out of there,” Corbus said.

Corbus says she’ll be ready to go when the time comes.

“I’m packing, getting things together, getting organized, hanging out, and living my normal day,” Corbus said. “[Packed] clothes and toiletries, and I basically packed as if I was going camping for a long time.”

Sam Matthews, a 35-year resident of Peak 7, is staying with friends while she waits for news.

“We’re hoping for very calm winds and we’re going to keep praying for rain,” Matthews said.

Breckenridge, Silver Shekel, Gold Hill, and Farmer’s Korner remain under a pre-evacuation notice.

No word yet on when the Peak 7 evacuation will be lifted. Authorities said the evacuation will remain in place through at least noon on Friday.

Members of the public can call 970-668-9730 for more information, beginning at 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.

