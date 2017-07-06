Fire Crews Make Progress On Peak 2 Fire

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– The Peak 2 Fire kept the entire town of Breckenridge on pre-evacuation notice and the Peak 7 neighborhood evacuated on Thursday.

The fire is located between Breckenridge and Frisco about two miles northeast of the Peak 7 neighborhood. It’s burned more than 80 acres with some spotting to the north and south. There was seven percent containment as of Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported to Summit County authorities just after 11 a.m. Wednesday by a mountain biker.

The Peak 7 neighborhood, with 463 homes, was evacuated on Wednesday afternoon and residents remained out of their homes on Thursday. The Farmer’s Korner and Gold Hill neighborhoods were placed on pre-evacuation notice, along with the entire Town of Breckenridge.

No injuries have been reported and no structures have been lost in the fire. There is another meeting for residents at Summit Middle School at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Red Cross is operating an evacuation shelter at Summit Middle School located at 158 School Rd., Frisco. Several dozen evacuees reported to the shelter Wednesday evening.

Firefighters continue to work on containment and the attack continues by air with water bucket and slurry drops.

Resources include smoke jumpers, hotshot crews, hand crews, two helicopters, several engines. Local fire agencies include: Red, White & Blue Fire; Lake Dillon Fire; Copper Mountain Fire; Leadville Fire Department; Vail Fire Department; Kremmling Fire; North-West Fire; Grand Lake Fire; Town of Breckenridge; Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Drones are not allowed around the fire because they pose a danger to air operations. Drones pose a risk to firefighting and can cause aircraft to be grounded.

The Town of Frisco enacted a fireworks ban on Thursday that restricts open fires and fireworks. Personal barbeque grills are still allowed. The ban will stay in effect until further notice.

Additional Information from Summit County:

Because of the wildfire activity in Summit County and surrounding areas, the community is experiencing moderate smoke levels, which are not expected to be a significant health concern. Smoke levels increased overnight, especially in low-lying areas or valleys.

If wildfire smoke causes visibility to be less than five miles in your neighborhood, smoke levels are unhealthy. References of five-mile visibility are as follows:

If you are in downtown Dillon and unable to see Buffalo Mountain

If you are in Breckenridge and unable to see Peak 8

If you are at the Frisco Marina and unable to see Buffalo Mountain.

Members of the public can call 970-668-9730 for more information, beginning at 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.

