No Charges For Police Sergeant Who Shot Suspect

July 6, 2017 12:31 PM
AURORA, Colo. (AP) – A police sergeant who fired an AR-15 rifle at a suspected car thief will not face criminal charges in connection with the shooting.

The Denver Post reported Wednesday 17th Judicial District Attorney Dave Young concluded the suspect, Michael Adrian Torres, made aggressive driving maneuvers and Aurora Police Sgt. Kevin Barnes was in fear for his life when he fired the rifle three times April 1.

According to a June 29 letter Young wrote to Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz, Torres suffered two gunshot wounds to his lower back. He was treated at a local hospital and was charged with vehicular eluding upon his release.

Torres was wanted in connection with aggravated motor vehicle theft at the time of the shooting.

