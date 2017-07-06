Nuggets Agree To Multi-Year Deal With Tyler Lydon

July 6, 2017 1:15 PM
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets agreed to a multi-year deal Thursday with rookie Tyler Lydon.

Tyler Lydon

The forward from Syracuse University was acquired on draft night as part of a deal with Utah that also included forward Trey Lyles. The Nuggets sent the 13th pick to the Jazz.

Lydon, selected with the 24th overall pick, averaged 13.2 points and a team-high 8.6 rebounds last season for Syracuse. He helped the Orange reach the Final Four during his freshman season.

Denver is stacked at forward this season, especially after agreeing to terms with four-time All-Star Paul Millsap on a three-year deal worth $90 million. The former Atlanta forward was one of the strongest free agents remaining on the board.

