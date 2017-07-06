Why ‘Mountain Breeze’ Creates Poor Air Quality In Colorado’s Central Mountains

July 6, 2017 7:49 PM
Filed Under: Air Quality, Eagle County, Grand County, Mountain Breeze, Summit County

By Chris Spears

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Alerts for air quality continue in Colorado’s central mountains, including the counties of Eagle, Summit, Grand and Lake.

For places like Breckenridge, which sits in a large valley, the daily cycle of wind plays a huge role in creating the poor conditions.

peak 2 fire 6 Why Mountain Breeze Creates Poor Air Quality In Colorados Central Mountains

(credit: CBS)

As the sun rises each day and heats the mountainsides and valley floor, air begins to rise, flowing up the slopes. This is called a valley breeze because it originates at the valley floor. It combines with a transport of heat energy through convection to help mix the air.

While air quality can be a concern during the day, especially near an active fire, things change drastically at night.

peak 2 fire2 Why Mountain Breeze Creates Poor Air Quality In Colorados Central Mountains

(credit: CBS)

This is because the process reverses, and cold air from the mountain tops flows down the slopes and to the valley floor. This is called a mountain breeze since it starts higher up in the mountains.

Because cold air is heavy and dense, it settles on the valley floor, helping to trap smoke and other pollutants.

Often you can see the dirty air sitting down low in a valley, which will look much like fog, if you have a higher vantage point just after sunrise.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch