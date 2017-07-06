School Bus Assistant Pleads Guilty In Assaulting Man With Autism

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– A school bus assistant has pleaded guilty to attacking a young man with autism.
Monica Burke pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault to an at-risk victim, a class 3 felony, and one count of third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.
She could face up to four to 12 years in prison on the class 3 felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 25.
Burke worked as an assistant on a bus for autistic students in the St. Vrain Valley School District.
SVVSD buses are used to transport students with special needs from Boulder County to their schools across the front range.
Burke was accused of hitting a student with severe autism, spraying aerosol cans in his face and even being mean to the bus driver.
One alleged case happened on the bus at the Joshua School on East Dartmouth Avenue in Englewood. A staff member at the school was the one who reported the incident.
The then 20-year-old victim in this case was a student at Firefly Autism School in Denver, and was on the bus when it stopped at the Joshua School.