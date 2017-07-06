Latest Forecast: Late Day Thunderstorms Will Produce Wind, But Not Much Rain

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Another very hot day is on tap for Denver and the Front Range on Thursday. High temperatures will soar into the upper 90s which is 10° above normal for the first week in July. The hottest day so far this year was on June 20 when we reached 99°. We’ll be really close to matching that temperature Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile the mountains have a 30% chance for thunderstorms Thursday afternoon along with unusually warm temperatures for the high country. Most mountain valleys will be well into the 80s. The heat will be the biggest issue for crews fighting the Peak 2 and Gutlzer fires in Summit County.

It’s also possible a few thunderstorms may sneak out of the mountains and cross the urban corridor late Thursday. If a storm happens to impact the Denver, Boulder, or Fort Collins area, wind gusts could top 40 mph but there will be very little rainfall. And of course cloud to ground lightning is a threat with everything thunderstorm.

A somewhat better chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms will develop on Friday along with lower temperatures near 90 degrees.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

