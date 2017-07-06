Global Supertanker Not Helping Fight Peak 2 Fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Global Supertanker stationed in Colorado Springs isn’t helping out with the Peak 2 Fire burning between Frisco and Breckenridge.

That’s because a contract hasn’t been worked out with the State of Colorado.

The supertanker has fought wildfires in Israel and Chile but not in Colorado.

The owners say they’re very close to a contract and that it’s a priority.

“It is also a ‘call-when-needed’ contract, which means there is no expense to the state until they call us out. So, it’s not like they’d be committing the state to millions of dollars. It’s zero dollars until you really need it,” said Global Supertanker VP Bob Soelberg.

The supertanker is also working on a contract with the U.S. Forest Service. Once that’s approved, the aircraft will be able to fight fires on any Forest Service land in Colorado and across the country.

