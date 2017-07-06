Nuggets React To Danilo Gallinari’s Departure FromDenver

July 6, 2017 11:58 AM
DENVER (CBS4) –  Nuggets’ Danilo Gallinari is leaving Denver to join the Los Angeles Clippers, after striking a 3-year deal for $65 million.

gettyimages 631558000 master Nuggets React To Danilo Gallinaris Departure FromDenver

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

His departure means the Nuggets need to replace a player who averaged 18 points per game.

gettyimages 501506794 master Nuggets React To Danilo Gallinaris Departure FromDenver

Danilo Gallinari of the Denver Nuggets prepares to shoot a free throw against the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 15, 2015 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images)

That could mean Juancho Hernangómez will play a bigger role this season. He and some of the other young, talented players on the roster are getting ready for the Nuggets summer league.

They know that everyone will have to raise their game to replace a player like “Gallo.”

nuggets sound frame 168 Nuggets React To Danilo Gallinaris Departure FromDenver

(credit: CBS) Juancho Hernangómez

“Gallo was our leader. He made like 20 points every game,” said Hernangómez. “All the other players need to step up. It was the best for him in the end, I think he’s an awesome player.”

Gallo’s departure is bittersweet for Nugget’s guard Malik Beasley.

nuggets sound frame 565 Nuggets React To Danilo Gallinaris Departure FromDenver

(credit: CBS)

“I told him I’m excited for you, that’s huge,” said Beasley. “Now we have to beat you, we have to kill you,” he added with a smile.

