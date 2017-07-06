Nuggets React To Danilo Gallinari’s Departure FromDenver

DENVER (CBS4) – Nuggets’ Danilo Gallinari is leaving Denver to join the Los Angeles Clippers, after striking a 3-year deal for $65 million.

His departure means the Nuggets need to replace a player who averaged 18 points per game.

That could mean Juancho Hernangómez will play a bigger role this season. He and some of the other young, talented players on the roster are getting ready for the Nuggets summer league.

They know that everyone will have to raise their game to replace a player like “Gallo.”

“Gallo was our leader. He made like 20 points every game,” said Hernangómez. “All the other players need to step up. It was the best for him in the end, I think he’s an awesome player.”

Gallo’s departure is bittersweet for Nugget’s guard Malik Beasley.

“I told him I’m excited for you, that’s huge,” said Beasley. “Now we have to beat you, we have to kill you,” he added with a smile.