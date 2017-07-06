Rockies Fall To Reds 6-3

DENVER (AP) — Sal Romano tossed five innings to earn his first major league win, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Thursday.

Romano (1-1), called up before the game to make his second career start, scattered six hits and allowed two runs to help the Reds split the four-game series.

Adam Duvall hit his 20th home run and drove in two runs and Eugenio Suarez had three hits for Cincinnati.

Colorado starter Tyler Chatwood (6-10) allowed seven hits and walked four in six innings but limited the damage with some timely double plays. The Reds scored in the first on Billy Hamilton’s leadoff triple and Joey Votto’s single, and Scooter Gennett scored runs in the third and fifth to give Cincinnati a 3-1 lead.

Trevor Story kept Colorado close with an RBI single in the second, and then scored on Tony Wolters’ double in the fifth. Cincinnati padded the lead to 6-2 in the eighth on Duvall’s leadoff homer, an RBI double by Scott Schebler and a pinch-hit double by Zack Cozart.

The Rockies added a run in the eighth off closer Raisel Iglesias.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: 2B DJ LeMahieu returned to the lineup after missing two games with a groin injury. Fellow All-Star, 3B Nolan Arenado, was out of the starting lineup for rest.

ROAD TO RECOVERY

Colorado LHP Tyler Anderson was walking on crutches in the clubhouse Thursday, three days after having surgery on his left knee. Anderson was feeling optimistic after the procedure and hopes he can be back in a month.

“There were some floaters in there they pulled out and I’m feeling better now,” he said. “In less than a week I should be walking and being able to throw.”

Anderson went on the 10-day DL on June 4 with left knee inflammation and returned June 22. He lasted just 2 1/3 innings in a June 25 start and went back on the DL the next day.

If he returns as expected he could be thrust in the middle of a playoff chase for the Rockies.

“The goal is to try to be back in a month and we’re in a situation I can help,” he said.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Tim Adleman will open a three-game series at Arizona on Friday. Adleman is 3-3 with a 3.64 ERA in his last eight starts.

Rockies: RHP German Marquez (6-9, 4.41) makes his first career start against the Chicago White Sox on Friday. He is 2-2 with a 4.85 ERA at Coors Field this season.

By MICHAEL KELLY, Associated Press