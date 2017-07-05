Latest Forecast: Sunny, Hot, And Dry As Our Early July Heat Wave Continues

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s in Denver and along most of the Front Range Wednesday afternoon. It will be our fourth day in a row with highs in the 90s and we’ll experience at least two more days in the 90s before a slight reprieve on Saturday.

Wednesday will also be an almost entirely dry across Colorado. The exception is in the mountains where a 10-20% chance for thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon. Elsewhere, including in the Denver metro area, the chance for a late day thunderstorm is virtually zero.

Moisture will start to slowly creep back into the state on Thursday which will lead to an increase in cloud cover Thursday afternoon. But once again the chance for any thunderstorm activity in the metro area is unlikely. But the mountains will see a better chance for storms Thursday afternoon.

Then storm chances will almost certainly return to the Front Range Friday afternoon. Temperatures also won’t be as hot for Friday and the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.