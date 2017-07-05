Fire Burns In Gold Hill Area Near Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews are battling a wildfire near Breckenridge. The fire was discovered by hikers on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is burning in the Gold Hill area north of Breckenridge in Summit County.

A small wildland fire has been reported near the Gold Hill area north of Breckenridge. A text message has gone… https://t.co/E0xxroMgk0 — Breckenridge Police (@BreckPolice) July 5, 2017

Pre-evacuation notices have gone out to Peak 7 residents. That includes a couple hundred homes.

Smoke jumping teams are en route to the fire.

The fire is burning in an area with mostly beetle kill trees. What caused the fire is being investigated.

