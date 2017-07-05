Fire Burns In Gold Hill Area Near Breckenridge

COMING UP: Ruining The Ancients? Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

July 5, 2017 2:15 PM
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews are battling a wildfire near Breckenridge. The fire was discovered by hikers on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is burning in the Gold Hill area north of Breckenridge in Summit County.

Pre-evacuation notices have gone out to Peak 7 residents. That includes a couple hundred homes.

Smoke jumping teams are en route to the fire.

The fire is burning in an area with mostly beetle kill trees. What caused the fire is being investigated.

