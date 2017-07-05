COMING UP: Ruining The Ancients? Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Fire Burns On Flagstaff Road Near Boulder

July 5, 2017 2:25 PM
Filed Under: Boulder, Flagstaff Road, Wildfires

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A fire on Flagstaff Road kept the road closed for a while on Wednesday afternoon.

No structures were immediately threatened but people are urged to avoid the area.

The fire had burned about two acres at 2 p.m.

It is unclear what started the fire.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch