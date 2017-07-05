Fire Burns On Flagstaff Road Near Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A fire on Flagstaff Road kept the road closed for a while on Wednesday afternoon.
No structures were immediately threatened but people are urged to avoid the area.
The fire had burned about two acres at 2 p.m.
It is unclear what started the fire.
