1 Dead, 1 At Large In Officer-Involved Shooting

July 5, 2017 8:38 AM
FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) – One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting.

It happened late Tuesday night in the 1800 block of West 85th Avenue at the Tuscan Heights Apartments. That’s near 85th Avenue and Pecos Street.

Police responded there after a woman called 911 saying she was afraid for her life, as well as her daughter’s, because a man she knew was heading to her apartment and he was armed.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area before he arrived.

When a red Mercedes pulled up, four people allegedly got out of the car. One of them was armed with a handgun.

Police say they asked him to put the gun down and back away, but instead he got back into the car.

After several attempts at trying to get him to leave the vehicle, one of the officer fired and hit the man in the car.

Despite life-saving efforts on scene, the man later died.

Two more people from the car were taken into custody. A fourth is still at large.

One of the four was wanted on a parole violation, but it is currently unknown if that’s the person who passed away.

