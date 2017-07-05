A Set Of Golf Clubs Donald Trump Once Used Is Up For Auction

July 5, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

BOSTON (AP) — A set of irons used by Donald Trump before he became president is being auctioned off.

Boston-based RR Auction says Trump used the TaylorMade RAC TP ForgedIrons golf clubs at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Each of the irons has “D. Trump” engraved on its head.

The auction house says Trump gifted the set to Andrew Lombardo, who caddied for Trump from 2004 to 2008.

gettyimages 674573000 A Set Of Golf Clubs Donald Trump Once Used Is Up For Auction

US President Donald Trump (credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Lombardo says Trump used the clubs in rounds played at Bedminster with a variety of celebrities, business executives and pro golfers.

Bidding opened June 26 and concludes July 12.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

