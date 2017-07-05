Biker Killed In Crash Once Ran Kentucky Coal Business

July 5, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Aspen, David Duff, Snowmass Ski Area

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A man who died after crashing his mountain bike at a Colorado ski resort once ran a family coal business in Kentucky.

Authorities say 67-year-old David Duff of Chavies, Kentucky died after going over a jump at the Snowmass Ski Area near Aspen and losing control after landing on a second jump on Monday. The crash happened on a trail recommended for intermediate to advanced riders.

Resort spokesman Jeff Hanle says he thinks it’s the first mountain bike death at the resort since it began offering chair lift rides to bikers during the summer.

Duff once owned Pine Branch Coal near Hazard, Kentucky. The Aspen Times reports that he has owned a house outside Aspen since 2012 which was purchased for $15 million.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch