Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch Attends Niwot 4th Of July Parade

July 4, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: 4th of July, Independence Day, Neil Gorsuch, Niwot, Supreme Court

NIWOT, Colo. (CBS4)– Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch was back in Colorado for the 4th of July holiday.

Gorsuch and his family were special guests of the Niwot Community Association for the town’s 4th of July parade and Independence Day celebration.

img 1040 Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch Attends Niwot 4th Of July Parade

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch at the Niwot 4th of July parade (credit: CBS)

Gorsuch was spotted in the crowd as they got ready for the parade.

He was an honorary guest and rode with his wife and daughter in the back of a 1959 Cadillac.

Before he was appointed to the Supreme Court, Gorsuch served 11 years on the federal appeals court in Denver and lived in Boulder County.

