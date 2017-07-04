Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch Attends Niwot 4th Of July Parade

NIWOT, Colo. (CBS4)– Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch was back in Colorado for the 4th of July holiday.
Gorsuch and his family were special guests of the Niwot Community Association for the town’s 4th of July parade and Independence Day celebration.
Gorsuch was spotted in the crowd as they got ready for the parade.
He was an honorary guest and rode with his wife and daughter in the back of a 1959 Cadillac.
Before he was appointed to the Supreme Court, Gorsuch served 11 years on the federal appeals court in Denver and lived in Boulder County.