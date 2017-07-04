Mountain Towns Full With Holiday Celebrators

July 4, 2017 5:09 PM
Filed Under: Breckenridge, Frisco, Holiday Traffic, July 4th, Summit County

By Matt Kroschel

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4)– The annual Fourth of July migration brought a tidal wave of visitors filling campgrounds and clogging main streets in Colorado’s mountain towns.

With July 4 falling after the weekend this year, many people came up early and stayed longer than they typically do.

mountain campers matt kroschel tz frame 1137 Mountain Towns Full With Holiday Celebrators

(credit: CBS)

Decent weather also encouraged more families to stick around for longer trips, according to campers with near Frisco Tuesday afternoon.

mountain campers matt kroschel tz frame 3900 Mountain Towns Full With Holiday Celebrators

(credit: CBS)

RELATED: Report Illegal Fireworks In Denver

Thousands lined Main Street in Breckenridge and Frisco for the parades, while others jammed local marinas with boats, kayaks, canoes and stand up paddleboards.

mountain campers matt kroschel tz frame 4767 Mountain Towns Full With Holiday Celebrators

(credit: CBS)

The large crowds added hours to the drive time along the mountain corridor but that didn’t bother visitors who tell us the extra drive time was a minor inconvenience.

mountain campers matt kroschel tz frame 2004 Mountain Towns Full With Holiday Celebrators

(credit: CBS)

Fireworks are still on schedule for Tuesday night in Frisco, Breckenridge and Keystone in Summit County.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch