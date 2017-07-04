Mountain Towns Full With Holiday Celebrators

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4)– The annual Fourth of July migration brought a tidal wave of visitors filling campgrounds and clogging main streets in Colorado’s mountain towns.
With July 4 falling after the weekend this year, many people came up early and stayed longer than they typically do.
Decent weather also encouraged more families to stick around for longer trips, according to campers with near Frisco Tuesday afternoon.
Thousands lined Main Street in Breckenridge and Frisco for the parades, while others jammed local marinas with boats, kayaks, canoes and stand up paddleboards.
The large crowds added hours to the drive time along the mountain corridor but that didn’t bother visitors who tell us the extra drive time was a minor inconvenience.
Fireworks are still on schedule for Tuesday night in Frisco, Breckenridge and Keystone in Summit County.
