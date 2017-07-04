6th GOP Candidate Announces Bid For Colorado Governor

DENVER (CBS4)– Another Republican has thrown his hat into the ring in the 2018 race for Colorado’s governor.

Stephen Barlock announced his nomination on Tuesday. He was co-chair of Pres. Donald Trump’s campaign in Colorado.

He says Pres. Trump’s election proves that Colorado needs a different kind of Republican.

“We know that only the true Trumpers know how to talk to the voters who got it so close. Someone who has seen how the swamp acts, who may be able to persuade some of them to come over for the love of Colorado,” said Barlock.

He is the sixth Republican to announce his bid for governor. Six Democrats have also announced their candidacy.