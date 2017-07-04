Man’s Stolen Service Dog Resurfaces On West Coast

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A Fort Collins man’s service dog was stolen and turned up several states away in California!

Eero Kanerva says his dog, Susi, was stolen from a dog park.

“I suffer from some pretty extreme anxiety that ends up leading to panic attacks. But with her at my side, well, she’s big enough of a distraction, she’s a big distraction at my side, it mitigates a lot,” said Kanerva.

The 4-year-old is waiting to go home after taking refuge at the SPCA in Monterey County.

Kanerva says a woman vacationing in Northern Colorado stole Susi two weeks ago. He says the two met at a dog park.

Several days later, they made plans to take their dogs to the lake. During a pit stop, Kanerva went to grab drinks and that’s when he said the woman sped away with his dog.

“I don’t understand how somebody can ever do that, especially somebody that loves dogs as she apparently did. She should know that that dog is going to be confused and lost and let alone me, the owner,” said Kanerva.

After doing some digging, Kanerva was able to track down the woman’s general location.

“When any animal goes missing, it is an incredibly stressful time. And if it’s your service animal, it can be even more so,” said SPCA for Monterey County spokeswoman Beth Brookhouser.

On Saturday, a deputy found Susi in Watsonville and brought her to the SPCA. Susi will be flown back to Colorado on Wednesday for the reunion.

“I can’t wait. It’s just the most exciting thing to anticipate right now,” said Kanerva.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office says the woman is not being identified since no charges have been filed.