Police Save Dog From Inside 110+ Degree Car

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS4) – Police saved a pit bull from a car after its owner locked it in there with the windows up.

“Repeat after us…it is never OK to leave your pet in an unattended vehicle,” the Boynton Beach Police Department posted to Facebook with videos of the rescue.

A Good Samaritan found the dog and called 911, according to the post, after it was left in a parking lot in what was “easily 110 degrees inside that car – if not more.”

Officers arrived at about 10:30 a.m., tried to find the owner, but broke out the window with a baton when they didn’t have any luck.

When the dog’s owner showed up nearly 15 minutes later, she said she ran into the bank when she found the drive thru was closed.

Her dog was returned to her after an investigator “educated her about the law.”

“Investigator Roehrich said most of the time she encounters dogs left in vehicles, the owners are otherwise responsible, loving and good caretakers. They just don’t know the law or they think that it’s OK if it’s only for a minute. We are here to tell you that it is not. Ever.”

The department suggests, if you have to make a stop, go back home first and drop off your pet.