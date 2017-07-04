Emergency Calls Increase At Popular Colorado Hiking Trail

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Emergency medical calls have increased in recent days at a popular Colorado hiking trail.
The Gazette reports first responders have been called to the Manitou Incline five times over the Fourth of July weekend.
Manitou Springs Fire Department spokesman Rev. David Hunting says the high number of emergency calls might be linked to an increase in tourists and people wanting to get outside during the Fourth of July weekend.
Hunting pleads with hikers to prepare for the “strenuous” trek.
A rescue on the Incline can take three to eight hours, depending on the injury and location, tying up resources of the Fire Department and El Paso County Search and Rescue, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
