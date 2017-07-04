Latest Forecast: Few Gusty Storms This Afternoon & Evening

July 4, 2017 1:31 PM
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Fourth of July!

We’ll be watching the radar this afternoon for a few high-based, gusty thunderstorms that could last into the evening.

What we mean by high-based is that the base of the clouds will be so high up that most of the rain will evaporate before reaching the ground.

Cloud to ground lightning along with gusty winds are the primary threats.

Your evening fireworks shows should go off without a hitch.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

