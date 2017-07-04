11-Year-Old Saves Family From Charging Bear

HOONAH, Alaska (CBS4) – Elliot Clark is credited with saving his family from a charging brown bear.

They were out on a fishing trip, walking through the woods with their three dogs, when a brown bear came out and charged at them.

“There was four of them in a line. My son was third,” Elliot’s father Lucas told CBS News. “The bear came down the trail at them, fella in the font, who was his uncle, the bear was on him so quickly that he didn’t have time to take his rifle off his shoulder.”

Elliot raised his pump action shotgun and hit the bear, though.

But his father said it did nothing. It took two more shots to down the bear before the boy and his uncle killed it.

“That first shot hit him in the shoulder and did absolutely nothing. The next shot hit him in the nose and traveled down through the neck.”

Alaska State Senator Shelley Hughes posted photos of the incident to her Facebook page, commending Elliot on his bravery.

Elliot’s father says that his forgetting to put a sling on his son’s gun might have saved their lives.

“He was carrying it in his hands rather than on his shoulder,” he said. “That was the problem with the other ones, when the bear came at his uncle, he had his rifle on his shoulder and the bear was very close, so he couldn’t get it off in time.”