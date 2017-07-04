How To Get Free Chick-Fil-A On Cow Appreciation Day

July 4, 2017 2:18 PM
Filed Under: Chick-Fil-A, Cow Appreciation Day

ATLANTA (CBS4) – Chick-fil-A is giving away free food.

Really.

Tuesday, July 11 is branded as the thirteenth annual Cow Appreciation Day by the chicken chain – their largest, customer appreciation event.

Breakfast, lunch, and kid’s meals are all eligible, but not everything off the menu is available for free. Twenty-five different items are available for selection.

What’s the catch?

You have to dress like a cow. Or at least wear a cow-like accessory. It’s not necessary to completely dress like your favorite bovine friend to get free food.

“Customers who arrive wearing any sort of cow apparel will receive one free entree,” the company posted on their website.

