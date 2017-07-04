Gutzler Fire Grows To 300 Acres

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews thought they were getting the upper hand on the Gutzler Fire but new mapping on Tuesday shows the fire is growing.

The wildfire has burned about 300 acres in Eagle County. That’s compared to the estimate of 100 acres in size that released on Monday.

#gutzlerfire now 300 acres. Fire crews are working hard to actively suppress the fire with direct and indirect containment line. pic.twitter.com/NECZ3f6o6O — White River Forest (@WhiteRiverNews) July 4, 2017

Dense vegetation, standing dead nettle kill trees and gusting winds are not helping the firefighters. The wildfire is burning on U.S. Forest Service land.

Initially, crews estimated the fire to be about 250 acres. But new mapping of the fire on Monday by the MMA state-owned aircraft put the fire at 97 acres with some other small spot fires. That estimate grew to 300 acres on Tuesday.

The Bureau of Land Management has closed the Radium Campground and boat ramp on the Upper Colorado River because of the fire.

It will remain closed until further notice, since it’s being using as a base for firefighting operations.People are urged to stay off FS road 402 and Sheephorn Road.

