Thousands Attend Denver’s Independence Eve Celebration

By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – One of Colorado’s biggest firework extravaganzas took place in Civic Center Park Monday night.

Independence Eve, proudly sponsored by CBS4, attracted tens of thousands.

Returning emcee CBS4 anchor Jim Benemann guided attendees through a unique patriotic night filled with music, fireworks, and lights.

Benemann introduced acts true to Colorado, such as Taylor Rae, Soul X Band, and the 101st Army Band.

“This is our favorite fireworks show, as a family,” said Johnny Quintana, the first attendee to arrive at Civic Center park.

Independence Eve has been a staple celebration for the Denver metro area for eight eights. CBS4 has been a proud media sponsor, helping make the community-orientated event possible.

The event, hosted by the Civic Center Conservancy, attracts people of all ages.

Some parents said the event even became a family-favorite tradition.

“We just enjoy being out here,” said Pennie Goodman, a returning attendee.

The 101st Army Band, from Buckley Air Force Base, played the main performance, a set of iconic patriotic songs choreographed to more than 600 LED lights, and nearly 4,000 fireworks.

With Independence Eve 2017 in the books, those who have made a tradition of the iconic Denver event said they’re already planning for the next.

“We love it. It is wonderful. It is a great show. Its well worth coming out and spending time for,” Goodman said.

