‘Life… Needs To Be Celebrated’: Man Reflects 1 Year After Accident

By Jennifer Brice

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– There are many different races on this Fourth of July holiday, but one in Boulder honors a man and his brave battle over the past year. Craig Towler lost his legs one year ago in an accident.

Towler allowed CBS4’s Jennifer Brice to shadow him on the first anniversary of what he now calls his “Alive Day”.

“Life is a very valuable, precious thing and it needs to be celebrated,” Towler says Tuesday morning from the Boulder Reservoir.

Towler certainly understands the gift of life. One year ago, July 4, 2016, the athletic 30-year-old had just finished timing his first race at the Boulder Reservoir when he nearly lost his life.

Towler had returned home and was unloading the car when a driver hit him from behind, and crushed him between two cars. He lost both his legs– but that did not stop him.

“Despite how bad things can get,” explains Towler, “It’s good to be positive and have a good outlook in life and so long as we are here living, that’s something to celebrate and not to take for granted.”

The company Towler works for, BBSC Endurance Sports in Boulder, renamed its annual Fourth of July run to the “Craig Towler Freedom Run” in honor of him.

Towler has also been charting his year of recovery on social media, taking CBS4 into the hospital, his physical therapy sessions, the casting for prosthetic legs and even his first solo steps! Watching him, his determination is a lesson and a gift, yet he has a message.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone for your love and support that you’ve shown me and my family over the course of this year.” He adds, “No matter your circumstances, so long as we are waking up in the morning, we should be happy.”

LINK: Gofundme Page To Help Craig Towler

Shortly after the accident, a Gofund me page was set up to help Towler with his medical expenses and the community has helped raise $130,000.

