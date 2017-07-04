Colorado’s Medically Assisted Suicide Law Quietly Underway

July 4, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: CDPHE, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Medically Assisted Suicide, Proposition 106, Terminally Ill Patients

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s medically assisted suicide law is quietly underway, with an estimated 10 prescriptions filled since voters approved the law last year.

Colorado Politics reports that advocates say about 10 terminally ill people have received drugs to end their own lives.

Colorado last year became the fifth state to allow medically assisted suicide when 65 percent of voters approved Proposition 106.

Dozens of Colorado hospitals won’t participate in ending someone’s life. Doctors still can choose to write prescriptions in their offices and let patients die at home.

doctor 07062012 Colorados Medically Assisted Suicide Law Quietly Underway

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment plans to report by the end of the year how many doctors handled prescriptions, but it won’t say how many people followed through. Advocates say about 1 in 3 people prescribed life-ending drugs don’t take them.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch