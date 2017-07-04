Colorado Boy Seriously Injured In Nebraska Boating Accident

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old Colorado boy was hospitalized with serious injuries after a boat accident in western Nebraska.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the boy was taken to a Scottsbluff hospital and then transferred to a Denver hospital after the accident on Monday.

Officials say the boy’s grandfather was operating the boat at Lake Minatare in Scotts Bluff County. The grandfather pulled up to a dock to unload a group of people and load another group. Officials say he put the boat in reverse to back up from the dock when the boy fell off a paddleboard and was run over.

Authorities say alcohol does not appear to have played a role in the accident. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and other agencies are investigating.

