Colorado Boy Seriously Injured In Nebraska Boating Accident

July 4, 2017 3:00 PM
Filed Under: Lake Minatare, Nebraska, Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old Colorado boy was hospitalized with serious injuries after a boat accident in western Nebraska.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the boy was taken to a Scottsbluff hospital and then transferred to a Denver hospital after the accident on Monday.

Officials say the boy’s grandfather was operating the boat at Lake Minatare in Scotts Bluff County. The grandfather pulled up to a dock to unload a group of people and load another group. Officials say he put the boat in reverse to back up from the dock when the boy fell off a paddleboard and was run over.

Authorities say alcohol does not appear to have played a role in the accident. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and other agencies are investigating.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch